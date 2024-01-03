Ryanair December traffic grows 9% to 12.5 million passengers, despite removal of its flights from OTA websites

Ryanair Holdings plc today (Wed, 3 Jan) released December 2023 traffic stats as follows:

Simultaneously, Ryanair expressed satisfaction at the fact that its flight were removed from pirate Online Travel Agencies (OTA) sites

Ryanair’s flights were suddenly removed from major OTA Pirates’ websites like Booking.com, Kiwi.com, and Kayak in early December. This action could be due to pressure from Consumer Protection Agencies, an Irish High Court ruling favouring Ryanair against content scraping, or in response to Ryanair’s customer verification initiatives.

Though this removal might temporarily impact load factors by 1% to 2% in December and January and soften short-term yields, it’s not expected to significantly affect Ryanair’s overall traffic or financial guidance for FY24.

