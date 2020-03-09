Ryanair cuts more flights to and within Italy up to 8 April as Italian Government imposes travel restrictions in Northern Italy

Ryanair today (Mon 9 Mar) announced further cuts to its flight schedules to/from Italy, and within Italy, in response to the Italian Government weekend “lockdown” of travel to/from the Orange Zone in Northern Italy, in addition to a number of other EU countries (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Malta, Romania) restricting flights to/from Northern Italy with immediate effect.

These further schedules cuts can be summarised as follows:

From 24:00hrs Tues 10 Mar until 24:00hrs Wed 8 Apr, Ryanair will suspend all Italian domestic flights to/from Bergamo, Malpensa, Parma, and Treviso. From 24:00hrs Thurs 12 Mar until 24:00hrs Wed 8 Apr, Ryanair will run a severely reduced schedule of international flights to/from Bergamo, Malpensa, Venice, Parma, Rimini and Treviso, which will only operate on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. Any routes with multi-daily frequencies (for example Stansted to Malpensa) will be restricted to 1 flight (per day) during each of these 4 days of Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon. While inbound traffic to Northern Italy has suffered large numbers of “no shows” over the past week, there are many thousands of non-Italian visitors currently in Lombardy and other affected regions who are scheduled to return home, and Ryanair must continue to run this restricted 4-day week schedule to/from Northern Italy to repatriate these non-Italian citizens.

Ryanair continues to comply fully with WHO and national Government guidance and travel bans. The situation is changing on a daily basis, and all passengers on flights affected by travel bans or cancellations, are receiving emails and are being offered flight transfers, full refunds or travel credits.

Ryanair apologises sincerely to all customers for these schedule disruptions, which are caused by national Government restrictions on travel in response to the Italian Government lockdown of all but essential travel to/from Northern Italy.

All affected passengers have received email notices today (Mon 9 Mar) of these flight cancellations/changes. If passengers have not received an email, then they can expect their flights to operate as originally scheduled.