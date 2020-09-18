Ryanair cuts capacity in October by another 20% as failed EU governments travel restrictions damage bookings

Calls on Transport Minister Ryan to finally take action

Ryanair today (Fri 18th Sept) announced that it would cut its October capacity by a further 20% (in addition to the 20% cut already announced in mid-August). Ryanair now expects its October capacity to fall from 50% to approx. 40% of its Oct 2019 levels, but expects to maintain a 70%+ load factor at this reduced schedule.

Ryanair confirmed that these capacity reductions were necessary due to damage caused to forward bookings by continuous changes in EU Government travel restrictions and policies, many of which are introduced at short notice, which undermine consumers’ willingness to make forward bookings. In some countries (most notably Ireland), where the Govt have maintained excessive and defective travel restrictions since 1 July, Covid-19 rates have risen in recent weeks to 50 per 100,000 pop. – more than double those of Germany and Italy – where intra-EU air travel was freely permitted since 1 July.

Ryanair welcomes the EU Commission’s plan to remove intra-EU travel restrictions, subject only to the ECDC weekly update on Covid case / positive test trend rates by EU country and region, and calls for this coordinated approach to be immediately implemented by all EU States, especially Ireland, so that EU citizens can make essential bookings for business and family travel, free from the worry of flight cancellations and/or defective quarantine restrictions.

A Ryanair spokesperson said:

“We are disappointed to reduce our Oct capacity from 50% of 2019 to 40%. However, as customer confidence is damaged by Government mismanagement of Covid travel policies, many Ryanair customers are unable to travel for business or urgent family reasons without being subjected to defective 14-day quarantines.

While it is too early yet to make final decisions on our winter schedule (from Nov to Mar), if current trends and EU Governments’ mismanagement of the return of air travel and normal economic activity continue, then similar capacity cuts may be required across the winter period.

We call on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to explain why over 2 months later he still hasn’t implemented any of the 14 recommendations of the Governments Aviation Task Force which were submitted to Government on 7 July last. He should also explain why NPHET has kept Ireland locked up like North Korea since 1 July, while at the same time Italy and Germany removed all intra-EU travel restrictions and have delivered Covid case rates which are less than half the rate, which NPHET has presided over in Ireland. Intra EU air travel is not the problem and these defective travel bans are not a solution.”

