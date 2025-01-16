Ryanair cuts 800,000 seats in Spain for Summer 2025 amid high regional airport fees

Ryanair has announced significant reductions in its Spanish operations for summer 2025, including the complete cancellation of flights to Jerez and Valladolid, and a decrease in traffic at five regional airports: Vigo (-61%), Santiago de Compostela (-28%), Zaragoza (-20%), Asturias (-11%), and Santander (-5%). This amounts to a total loss of 800,000 seats and 12 routes, reducing regional capacity by 18%.

Key Points

High Airport Fees : Ryanair blames AENA’s excessive regional airport fees and ineffective incentive programmes, despite a government-mandated fee freeze until 2026.

: Ryanair blames AENA’s excessive regional airport fees and ineffective incentive programmes, despite a government-mandated fee freeze until 2026. Regional Impact : The closures and reductions will harm regional connectivity, tourism, and jobs, forcing Ryanair to relocate resources to more competitive European markets like Italy, Sweden, and Morocco.

: The closures and reductions will harm regional connectivity, tourism, and jobs, forcing Ryanair to relocate resources to more competitive European markets like Italy, Sweden, and Morocco. Competitive Contrast: Airports like Castellón, which operate outside AENA’s network, have thrived due to lower fees and better operational efficiency.

CEO Eddie Wilson’s Statement:

Wilson criticised AENA for prioritising overseas investments while neglecting underused Spanish regional airports. He urged AENA to align fees with the government’s freeze and implement effective incentives to prevent further losses in capacity and investment.

Ryanair highlights the urgent need for policy changes to support regional growth and warns of continued declines if competitive imbalances remain unaddressed.