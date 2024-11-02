Ryanair criticises UK and France over rising air travel taxes, warns of reduced tourism and jobs

Ryanair has strongly criticised recent decisions by the UK and French governments to increase air travel taxes, warning that these hikes could hurt tourism, connectivity, and economic growth.

In the UK, a new £2 increase in Air Passenger Duty (APD) on short-haul flights is expected to burden families and make the UK less attractive to tourists and airlines, potentially impacting regional airports. Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary claims this tax increase contradicts the Labour government’s growth agenda and has announced potential cuts of up to 10% in UK flight capacity for 2025.

In France, the government plans a 260% rise in the “taxe de solidarité,” which Ryanair says could further hamper the country’s post-COVID air traffic recovery, already lagging due to high tax burdens. CEO Eddie Wilson argues this tax will drive airlines and investment to other European countries that are reducing or abolishing air travel taxes to boost their economies.

Ryanair urges the UK and French governments to reverse these tax increases to support tourism, jobs, and competitiveness.