Ryanair continues Armenian expansion with routes from Greece

Ryanair announced Greece as its newest direct link with Armenia. Two new twice weekly routes from Gyumri to Athens and from Yerevan to Thessaloniki will start in May 2020, as part of Ryanair’s extended Armenia summer 2020 schedule.

Armenian consumers and visitors can now book their summer holidays to Greece as far out as October 2020.

Ryanair’s Armenia 2020 schedule will deliver:

2 Winter routes from Yerevan to Milan Bergamo (2 pw) & Rome Ciampino (2 pw)

2 Summer routes from Yerevan to Berlin Schönefeld & Thessaloniki (2 pw)

2 Summer routes from Gyumri to Athens (2 pw) & Memmingen (2 pw)

198,000 customers p.a.

148 “on-site” jobs p.a.

Ryanair’s David O’Brien said:

“Ryanair is pleased to further develop direct EU links for Armenia with the announcement of brand-new routes from Gyumri to Athens and from Yerevan to Thessaloniki. The Armenian Government Departure Tax exemption for new, environmentally friendly direct routes has more than doubled the number of direct EU routes to Armenia from 6 to 16 in just one year.”

3 January 2020