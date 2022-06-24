Ryanair confirms almost all flights operating as scheduled – Minimal strike disruption

Ryanair confirms today that less than 2% of its 3,000 flights on Friday (24th June) have been affected by strikes, mainly confined to minor disruptions in Belgium, where over 60% of Ryanair’s scheduled flights to/from Brussels South Charleroi and Brussels Airport will operate today.

There were no flight disruptions in Italy, Spain, Portugal, the UK, France or Ireland as the vast majority of Ryanair crews are working normally. Over this weekend (25th & 26th June), Ryanair expects minimal (if any) disruption to its flight schedules as a result of these very minor and poorly supported work stoppages.

Ryanair expects some disruptions on Saturday/Sunday – mainly in France, Italy and Spain – due to a 2-day strike in the French Air Traffic Control centre in Marseille which will significantly delay or impact flights crossing French airspace.

Any passengers where flights are disrupted by any ATC delays/strikes or airport staff shortages this weekend will be notified by email/SMS.

Ryanair expects over 98% of its 3,000 daily flights will operate normally on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

Oher sources nevertheless claimed that during the three-day strike in Belgium, 21,000 passengers would be affected by the cancellation of 127 flights in Charleroi and 3,000 in Brussels.