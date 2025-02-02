Ryanair closes Billund base, cuts Aalborg flights over Danish aviation tax

Ryanair will close its Billund base and cut all Aalborg routes by the end of March 2025, citing Denmark’s new DKK 50 aviation tax as the reason. The decision will result in 1.7 million fewer seats, 32 route cancellations, and the loss of 2 aircraft, with Ryanair reallocating capacity to other EU countries without aviation taxes.

Denmark, still below pre-COVID traffic levels, now faces a decline in connectivity, tourism, and jobs, while nations like Sweden, Hungary, and Italy eliminate aviation taxes to boost growth. Ryanair pilots and crew in Billund have been offered transfers within the airline’s network.

Ryanair criticised the tax as harmful and uncompetitive, warning that regional airports will suffer the most as it shifts operations to more cost-effective locations.