Ryanair challenges increase in Spanish airport charges

Ryanair has formally appealed against Aena’s attempt to bypass the Spanish Government’s 2021 decision of a 5-year freeze on airport charges at Spanish airports. This freeze contributed significantly to Spain’s post-Covid recovery and growth in tourism and employment.

If Aena proceeds with the charge increase, airport fees will rise across all Spanish airports, even in crucial areas like the Canaries and Balearics, potentially endangering local air connectivity. Ryanair credits its Spanish growth to Aena’s fee freeze, which helped the airline achieve a 12% growth this summer alone.

The airline urges the Spanish Council of Ministers and the Spanish Regulator (CNMC) to ensure Aena adheres to the 2021 ruling and maintains the charge freeze until 2027. Ryanair’s CEO, Eddie Wilson, emphasises that Aena’s attempt undermines growth support and threatens the recovery of vital air connectivity, especially in light of the ongoing challenges posed by Covid.