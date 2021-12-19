Ryanair CEO O’Leary suggests to ban idiot anti-vaxxers from flying

The Ryanair CEO said to British newspaper The Telegraph that authorities should make life difficult for those who refuse vaccines without a good reason. He would rather not see passengers on his planes without the proper vaccinations against the coronavirus and calls for a ban to keep all “idiot anti-vaxxers” from flying.

O’Leary, however, doesn’t support a compulsory vaccination programme, as it is the case in Germany or Austria. Instead, he suggest that governments should make life difficult for people who refuse a vaccine without giving a good reason.

The new Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has clouded the outlook for recovery in the aviation industry, among others. Passengers are cancelling trips or postponing their reservations, O’Leary admitted to the newspaper, who added that Ryanair will carry about 10% fewer passengers in December.

Full article: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2021/12/17/ban-idiot-anti-vaxxers-flying-says-ryanair-boss/