Ryanair blasts UK CAA over regulatory block that stranded 177 passengers in Faro

Ryanair UK has strongly criticised the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for refusing to permit a rescue flight after a disruption on flight RK1265 from Agadir to Manchester (Boeing 737-800 reg. G-RUKB) on 24 April 2025. The flight diverted to Faro due to a disruptive passenger, leaving 177 passengers stranded overnight in Portugal.

Although a spare Ryanair DAC aircraft and crew were available, the CAA reportedly denied permission for it to operate the rescue service, despite both airlines being part of the Ryanair Group and flying identical aircraft. Ryanair condemned the refusal as “unlawful and arbitrary,” vowing to pursue legal action to challenge what it calls “bureaucratic roadblocks” harming passengers and undermining economic growth.

The airline accuses the CAA of creating unnecessary red tape and calls on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to intervene and remove restrictions on intra-group operational flexibility during unforeseen disruptions.

The flight eventually took off from Faro on 25 April with the same aircraft and arrived in Manchester with a delay of 13 hours and 40 minutes.