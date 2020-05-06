Ryanair April traffic falls 99.6% to 0.04 million passengers

Covid-19 airspace closures impact April traffic
Ryanair Holdings plc on 5 May released April traffic statistics as follows:
|2019
|2020
|Growth
|Ryanair Group
|13.5m
|0.04m
|-99.6%
|Ryanair
|13.0m
|0.04m
|-99.6%
|Lauda
|0.5m
|0.0m
|-100%
|Rolling Annual
|144.3m
|135.1m (96%)
|-6%
- Ryanair operated 600 scheduled flights (75,501 budget) in April incl. a number of rescue and medical flights on behalf of various EU Governments.
- 99% of April flights arrived on-time.
- Due to multiple EU Government flight bans and restrictions, Ryanair expects to carry minimal traffic during the months of May and June as well.
05 May 2020