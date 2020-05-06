Ryanair April traffic falls 99.6% to 0.04 million passengers

Covid-19 airspace closures impact April traffic

Ryanair Holdings plc on 5 May released April traffic statistics as follows:

2019 2020 Growth Ryanair Group 13.5m 0.04m -99.6% Ryanair 13.0m 0.04m -99.6% Lauda 0.5m 0.0m -100%

Rolling Annual 144.3m 135.1m (96%) -6%

Ryanair operated 600 scheduled flights (75,501 budget) in April incl. a number of rescue and medical flights on behalf of various EU Governments.

99% of April flights arrived on-time.

Due to multiple EU Government flight bans and restrictions, Ryanair expects to carry minimal traffic during the months of May and June as well.

05 May 2020