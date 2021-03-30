Ryanair announces new base in Zagreb, with 12 new routes, including one to Brussels South Charleroi

Two Based Aircraft, $200m Investment, 12 New Routes

Ryanair announced a new base opening in Zagreb with two based aircraft, 36 weekly flights and 12 new routes connecting Zagreb to a host of international routes across Europe. The new base will boost air traffic and the tourism industry in the region as vaccination programmes continue and Europe re-opens in time for the summer holiday season.

Ryanair’s Zagreb schedule will deliver:

Two based aircraft – a $200m investment, 60 direct jobs

Up to 36 weekly flights

12 new routes to Paris Beauvais, London Stansted, Rome Ciampino, Milan Bergamo, Brussels Charleroi, Frankfurt Hahn, Memmingen, Karlsruhe, Dortmund, Gothenburg, Podgorica and Oslo Torp

Croatian consumers can now book their summer holidays on even lower fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair’s zero change fee should plans change. To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just 151 kuna for travel until the end of March 2022, which must be booked by midnight Thursday, 1st April on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s CEO Eddie Wilson said:

“We are delighted to launch a new Croatian base which represents a $200m investment at Zagreb. This development will create over 60 direct jobs and offer our Croatian customers a host of European hotspots to choose from this summer, including popular destination such as Rome, Milan, Paris and London.

Mindful that Covid restrictions change regularly, customers can now book flights for a well-deserved break knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so up to two times with a zero-change fee until the end of October 2021.

To celebrate the launch of the new Zagreb base and new routes, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from 151 kuna for travel until the end of March 2022, which must be booked by midnight Thursday, 1st April 2021. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

Zagreb Airport’s CEO Huseyin Bahadir Bedir said:

“Zagreb Airport is glad to welcome Ryanair’s arrival, which would solidify its position as a regional hub. Arrival of Europe’s no.1 airline will not only enable our residents to travel directly to more destinations but will also contribute to the capital city and country’s economies by boosting the number of visitors.”