Ryanair announces Winter 2021 schedule to/from its three London airports

14 new London routes (142 total), over 500 new jobs

Michael O’Leary was not only in Brussels this morning (31st Aug), he also announced Ryanair’s Winter 2021 schedule for its three London airports – Stansted, Luton and Gatwick – opening 14 new routes (142 in total) – connecting London to more European destinations from October.

As travel recovers to pre-Covid levels, Ryanair’s growth continues to lead traffic, tourism recovery and jobs in the UK. Ryanair will create over 500 new jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers at its London airports as it gears up for more growth in S2022.

UK families/visitors can now book a well-deserved Autumn break to one of Ryanair’s 14 new routes from London including Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Malaga, Naples. To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a £19.99 seat sale for travel until the end of November 2021, which must be booked by midnight Thursday, 2nd September on www.Ryanair.com.

LONDON – 14 NEW WINTER 2021 ROUTES Stansted to: Luton to: Helsinki Fuerteventura Oradea (Rom) Gran Canaria Stockholm Grenoble Tampere Naples Trapani Shannon Treviso Turin Zagreb Gatwick to: Malaga

Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary said:

“Ryanair is committed to re-building the London’s tourism industry, jobs and connectivity as we grow across Europe and recover air travel to pre-Covid levels. As Ryanair takes delivery of 55 Boeing 737-8200 ‘Gamechanger’ aircraft this Winter, we are delighted to announce these 14 new routes from our three London airports in Stansted, Luton and Gatwick. We will also create over 500 new jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers this winter at our London airports as we gear up for more fleet and route growth in S2022.

As vaccinations rise and consumer confidence returns, Ryanair again calls on the UK Govt to scrap PCR tests for fully vaccinated arrivals and also to suspend APD (air passenger duty), to allow airlines and airports quickly recover connectivity, jobs and tourism in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic. APD makes UK airports uncompetitive against lower cost EU airports, which is why Ryanair has added capacity at other EU airports in recent months in the likes of Zagreb, Stockholm, Billund and Riga. While Ryanair is committed to its London airports, the lack of Govt support for aviation and tourism recovery creates further barriers to traffic and growth.

Ryanair is launching a seat sale to celebrate the 14 new Winter routes from London, with fares available from just £19.99 for travel until end Nov 2021, which must be booked by midnight Thursday, 2nd September 2021. Our customers can now book in a sunny winter getaway to Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria or Malaga or enjoy a city break to the likes of Stockholm, Naples, Helsinki and many more. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”

31 Aug 2021