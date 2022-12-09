Ryanair announces two new summer routes from Brussels South Charleroi to Romania

Ryanair announced today (09 December) the opening of two new routes from Brussels South Charleroi to Cluj-Napoca – with eight weekly flights – and Iasi- with six weekly flights, from April 2023, as part of its summer 2023 programme.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a limited-time seat sale for customers looking to grab a bargain on their 2023 summer holiday, with fares from €29.99 available now on Ryanair.com .

Ryanair’s Dara Brady said: “With Easter and the summer of 2023 fast approaching, we are delighted to bring even more choice and value to our Belgian customers with the addition of these new routes to Cluj and Iasi as part of our summer 2023, giving our Brussels customers even more choice to plan their long-awaited summer holidays. To mark the good news, we have launched a limited-time seat sale for customers looking to grab a bargain. on their 2023 summer holidays, with fares from just €29.99, available now on Ryanair.com“.