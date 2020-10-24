Ryanair announces travel corridor UK – Canary Islands after Government removes holiday spot from red list

Green light for UK holidaymakers to fly to the Canary Islands

Ryanair announced green light flights from the UK to the Canaries from only £29.99 one way, following the UK’s removal of the popular island group from its travel danger list.

A firm favourite among UK holidaymakers, the opening of the Canaries allows Ryanair customers to soak up some winter sun while flying on the lowest fares and with a new set of health measures that have been rolled out to protect its customers and crew.

Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just £29.99, for travel from October to the end of January. Sit back, buckle up and enjoy some well-deserved winter sun to The Canary Islands – a UK travel corridor.

Ryanair’s Alejandra Ruiz said:

“We are delighted that the UK has added the Canary Islands to travel corridor list. This allows our UK customers to book a well-deserved winter sun getaway without the worry of having to quarantine on return, flying on the lowest fares with Ryanair, Europe’s favourite airline.

To celebrate its addition to the UK travel corridor we have launched a seat sale with flights to Lanzarote, Tenerife and Fuerteventura, for travel between October until the end of January, from just £29.99 one way, which must be booked by midnight Monday (26th Oct). Since these amazing low prices will be snapped quickly, customers should visit Ryanair.com and book their flights with us today!”

23 Oct 2020