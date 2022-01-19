Ryanair announces the largest-ever summer schedule of Ukraine, including three routes to Brussels South Charleroi Airport

13 new routes (90 total), over 230 weekly flights

Ryanair unveiled its long-awaited summer flight schedule from Ukraine – the largest ever – with 13 new routes (90 in total) to Europe’s most popular destinations. Thanks to the signing of an open skies agreement between the EU and Ukraine, the airline will operate more than 230 flights a week to new destinations such as Brussels-Charleroi, London-Stansted, Nuremberg, Stockholm-Arlanda, Venice, Warsaw-Modlin and Zagreb.

New routes of the summer schedule 2022

From Kyiv

Brussels-Charleroi

Corfu

Stockholm-Arlanda

From Lviv

Barcelona

Brussels-Charleroi

Gdansk

Nuremberg

Stockholm-Arlanda

Zagreb

From Odessa

Brussels-Charleroi

London-Stansted

Venice Marco Polo

From Kherson

Warsaw-Modlin

Ryanair reacted quickly to the signing of an open skies agreement between the EU and Ukraine and consolidated the airspace of both regions, accelerating the growth of flights to Ukraine in the summer of 2022 and demonstrating the airline’s commitment to the country. Ryanair seeks to continue to grow in the country, explore future opportunities, create jobs and increase traffic.

Ryanair, a leader in the resumption of air traffic in Europe, plans to accelerate the growth of both traffic and jobs over the next 5 years. With 560 new routes and 16 new bases in its network this year, Ryanair will show even more growth during the 2022 summer season with 65 new Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 aircraft (as part of the 210 aircraft order) and offer 4% more seats, while reducing CO2 emissions by 16% and noise by 40%, which will make the airline’s summer schedule the most impressive and safest for the environment today.

To celebrate its largest-ever summer schedule in Ukraine, Ryanair has launched ticket sales at fares as low as UAH 639 on a journey until the end of October 2022. Such tickets will be sold out very quickly, so don’t forget to go to Ryanair.com until midnight on Friday, January 21, to make up for the lost summer of 2020 and 2021 with a well-deserved summer vacation.

Message from Ryanair Commercial Director Jason McGuinness:

“In response to the signing of the Open Skies Agreement, we are pleased to publish our largest summer schedule in Ukraine, offering our customers more than 230 weekly flights on 90 routes, including 13 new ones, such as Corfu, Gdansk, London, Nuremberg and Venice, Warsaw and others.

This announcement demonstrates our commitment to Ukraine and is one of many exciting announcements we hope to make this year as Ryanair continues to grow here and across Europe. The unification of the EU and Ukraine airspace will open the way for us to potentially base aircraft in Ukraine after 210 Gamechanger aircraft are delivered in the coming years.

To celebrate Ryanair’s largest summer schedule in Ukraine, we have launched a ticket sale of UAH 639 for travel until the end of October 2022, which must be booked by midnight on Friday, January 21. We invite all customers to book and purchase these promotional rates on Ryanair.com as soon as possible.”

19 Jan 2022