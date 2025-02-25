Ryanair announces record-breaking 2025 Summer schedule in Poland with 24 new routes

Ryanair has unveiled its largest-ever summer schedule for Poland, featuring 304 routes, including 24 new holiday destinations such as Valencia, Dubrovnik, and Malta, along with increased frequencies on 90 routes.

The expansion follows a $4.4 billion investment in a 44-aircraft fleet based in Poland, supporting 15,000+ jobs.

Ryanair expects to carry 18.5 million passengers in 2025, capitalising on strong post-COVID recovery and 20% growth in Polish airport traffic.

However, rising air traffic control (ATC) fees in Poland—up 60% in 2025—threaten future growth. Ryanair urges the Polish government to reduce ATC fees to maintain low-cost connectivity, tourism, and economic expansion.

CEO Michael O’Leary calls for investment in regional airports and pro-growth policies to boost Poland’s aviation leadership in Europe, as countries like France, Germany, and the UK face economic struggles.