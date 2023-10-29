Ryanair announces record advance bookings for 17 new Tirana routes (including Brussels South CRL), starting October 31

Ryanair revealed exceptional advance bookings for its 17 new routes to and from Tirana, scheduled to commence on October 31. These routes will connect Albania to major visitor markets across Europe (including Brussels South Charleroi), offering low-cost competition and options against high-fare carriers.

The new routes are expected to drive year-round traffic, stimulate tourism growth, and create over 1,000 local jobs in Albania. Ryanair aims to transform the Albanian travel market with fares starting at just €15 one way, offering more choice to travellers.

Key Points:

17 new routes to Tirana, including major European cities.

Low fares starting at €15 one way.

Over 1.6 million passengers expected in the first year.

Creation of over 1,000 local jobs in Albania.

Ryanair aims to break the high-fare oligopoly that has limited traffic and tourism growth in Albania.

Introduction of high-frequency services on several routes.

Plans to explore new routes to/from Tirana and other Albanian airports in the coming years.

Three-day seat sale with 50,000 seats priced at €14.99 to celebrate the record advance bookings.

Ryanair’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, anticipates strong demand for low-cost travel to Albania and is committed to sustainable growth in the region. The airline is poised to revolutionize air travel in Albania, offering an alternative to high-fare carriers, and aims to make Albania a key growth market in its expansion plan to 800 aircraft and 300 million passengers annually over the next decade.

17 NEW TIRANA ROUTES W. F. W. F. London 28 Bucharest 6 Milan 28 Krakow 6 Rome 18 Manchester 6 Bologna 14 Warsaw 6 Brussels South Charleroi 14 Dusseldorf 4 Catania 14 Edinburgh 4 Pisa 14 Prague 4 Venice 14 Stockholm 4 Paris 10