Ryanair announces Paris Beauvais Winter 2021-22 programme

2 planes based, 10 new routes (53 in total)

Ryanair announced on 16 September its Winter 2021/22 programme from Paris Beauvais, opening 10 new destinations (53 in total) from November, thus offering French passengers a larger choice of destinations this winter. As travel gradually returns to pre-Covid levels, Ryanair’s growth continues to contribute to the resumption of traffic and tourism across Europe.

French travellers can now book an autumn stay to one of the 10 new Ryanair destinations from Paris Beauvais: Agadir, Amman, Malaga, Gdansk, Helsinki, Liverpool, Riga, Santander, Tallinn and Turin.

Ryanair Commercial Director Jason McGuinness said:

“Ryanair remains committed to contributing to the recovery of aviation and tourism in France by restoring connectivity, as Ryanair continues to expand in Europe and air transport is gradually returning to pre-pandemic levels. Ryanair will take delivery of 55 ‘Gamechanger’ Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 aircraft this winter and we are delighted to announce 10 new routes departing from Paris Beauvais in November, operating a total of 53 routes there. For the occasion, we are launching a ticket sale from € 19.99 from Paris Beauvais, for trips until the end of November, to be booked before 23.59 on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Our passengers can now book their winter stays to Agadir, Amman, Malaga, Gdansk, Helsinki, Liverpool, Riga, Santander, Tallinn, Turin and many other places as well. These super fares will quickly be sold out, so we invite passengers to connect as soon as possible to www.ryanair.com.”

The Chairman of the SAGEB Aéroport Paris-Beauvais Management Board, Michel Peiffer, declared:

“Paris-Beauvais Airport welcomes Ryanair’s very strong commitment to the resumption of air transport. The mark of confidence brought to Paris-Beauvais airport by the leading European airline confirms the strategic position occupied by the airport in the national and regional economic fabric. These 10 new routes launched this winter will connect new destinations for the airport such as Amman in Jordan or Helsinki in Finland, but also other popular destinations such as Malaga, Turin and Liverpool.”

16 Sep 2021