Ryanair announces new winter route from Dublin to Genoa

Ryanair announced an exciting new route for its Dublin Winter’22 schedule to Genoa. The opening of this new route, which will operate twice per week, will give Irish tourism a much-needed boost and will reinforce the airline’s commitment to Dublin, playing a key role in the recovery of local jobs, economy, and tourism industry.

Ryanair’s Marketing Director, Dara Brady said:

“As Europe’s no. 1 airline, Ryanair is delighted to announce an exciting new Winter route to Genoa which will operate twice weekly starting this winter. The opening of this new route from Dublin reinforces our commitment to increasing connectivity, travel options, and inbound tourism to Dublin and Ireland.

To allow our customers and visitors to/from Dublin to book their getaway at the lowest fares, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just €19,99 for travel until the end of March 2023, which must be booked by Sunday 24th. Since these super-low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”