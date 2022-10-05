Ryanair announces new winter route from Dublin, Ireland, to Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Ryanair on 4th October announced a new route to Cluj-Napoca as part of its Dublin Winter 22 schedule, following Blue Air’s recent suspension of this route. Families can now travel to the vibrant Romanian city on one of Ryanair’s twice-weekly flights from Dublin from 1st November.

To celebrate this new route, Ryanair is launching a seat sale with fares available from just €19.99 one way for travel from 1st November 2022 – 31st January 2023, which must be booked by midnight Thursday, 6th Oct. Since these super low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log on today at www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.

Ryanair’s Jason McGuinness said:

“Ryanair is further building on our already extensive Dublin W22 schedule with the addition of our new Dublin to Cluj route, operating twice weekly from 1st November – just in time for those travelling home to Cluj to spend Christmas with friends and family but whose travel plans have been disrupted by Blue Air’s recent suspension of this route.

To celebrate, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just €19.99 for travel until the end of January 2023, which must be booked by midnight, Thursday 6th Oct. Since these super low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”