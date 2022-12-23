Ryanair announces new summer routes from Dublin to Kos and Brindisi

Ryanair on 22 December announced 2 new summer destinations to Kos and Brindisi as part of its Dublin Summer ’23 schedule – operating both routes twice weekly from June 2023.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a limited-time seat sale for early bird customers looking to bag themselves a bargain on their Summer’23 holiday with fares from just €39.99 available now on Ryanair.com.

Ryanair’s CEO Eddie Wilson said:

“With Summer’23 fast approaching, we are delighted to be bringing even more choice and value to our Irish customers with the addition of these new routes to Kos and Brindisi as part of our Summer’23 schedule. Ryanair is offering Dublin customers the lowest-priced fares and even more choice when planning their long-awaited summer holidays.

To mark this announcement, we’ve launched a limited-time seat sale for early bird customers looking to bag themselves a bargain on their Summer ’23 holiday. In contrast to other airlines offering one-way fares starting at over €100 to Brindisi and Kos, Ryanair’s low-cost fares start from just €39.99 and are available now, only on Ryanair.com.”