Ryanair announces new summer route from Maastricht to Porto

Ryanair has today (21 Dec) announced a new route from Maastricht to Porto as part of its Summer 2023 schedule, operating twice weekly from April’23.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a limited-time seat sale for early bird customers looking to bag themselves a bargain on their Summer ‘23 holiday with fares from just €29.99 available now on Ryanair.com.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady said:

“With Easter and Summer ’23 fast approaching, we are delighted to be bringing even more choice and value to our customers in the Netherlands with the addition of this new Porto route to our Summer ‘23 schedule, offering our customers in Maastricht even more choice when planning their long-awaited summer holidays.

To mark the good news, we’ve launched a limited-time seat sale for early bird customers looking to bag themselves a bargain on their Summer ’23 holiday with fares starting from just €29.99 available now on Ryanair.com.”