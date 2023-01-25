Ryanair announces new summer route from Brussels South Charleroi to Wrasaw Chopin

Ryanair has today (25 Jan) announced a new route from Brussels South Charleroi to Warsaw’s main Chopin airport, which will operate three weekly flights from April as part of its Summer 2023 schedule.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a limited-time seat sale for early bird customers looking to bag themselves a bargain on their Summer ‘23 holiday with fares from just €29.99 available now on Ryanair.com.

Previously, Ryanair was flying to the smaller airport of Warsaw Modlin.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady said:

“With Easter and Summer ‘23 fast approaching, we are delighted to be bringing even more choice and value to our Belgian customers with the addition of this new Warsaw Chopin route to our Summer ‘23 schedule, offering our customers in Brussels even more choice when planning their long-awaited summer holidays.

To mark this good news, we’ve launched a limited-time seat sale for early bird customers looking to bag themselves a bargain on their Summer ’23 holiday with fares from just €29.99 available now on Ryanair.com.

For families feeling the post-Christmas pinch, there is no better choice than Ryanair’s industry-leading low fares, particularly now that you can spread out the cost of your holiday by paying half the price now and the other half up to 40 days pre-departure when you book Ryanair’s Family Plus bundle, making family holidays easier for everyone.”