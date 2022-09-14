Ryanair announces new route between Brussels South Charleroi and Aqaba, Jordan

Ryanair on 13 September announced the addition of an exciting new route to the winter schedule, from Brussels South Charleroi to Aqaba, Jordan. This new connection will be provided once a week, from October 30.

To celebrate the announcement of this new route, Ryanair has launched a limited-time seat sale, with fares available from just €19.99 for journeys between October 2022 and January 2023, which must be booked by Thursday September 15. As these incredibly low fares are going to sell out fast, customers should log on to www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.

Jason McGuinness, Chief Commercial Officer of Ryanair, said:

“As Europe’s leading airline, Ryanair is delighted to add this new route to Aqaba to its winter 2022 Brussels-Charleroi schedule, which now includes a total of 90 routes in 28 countries.

To enable our customers and visitors to book their winter getaway at the lowest fares possible, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just €19.99 for travel between October 2022 and January 2023, which must be reserved before Thursday, September 15. As these great fares will sell out quickly, customers should log on to www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”