Ryanair announces new €40 million aircraft maintenance facility in Dublin creating 200 new engineers and mechanic jobs

Ryanair on Monday, 17th April, announced plans to expand its aircraft maintenance facility at Dublin Airport with the construction of a new state-of-the-art 4-bay hangar – a €40m investment and creating over 200 new highly paid and highly skilled jobs for engineers and mechanics.

This new 120,000sq foot hangar will be one of the most environmentally friendly hangars in the EU with gas absorption heat pumps reducing energy use by up to 35%. The hangar will facilitate the heavy and line maintenance of Ryanair’s fleet at Dublin Airport as the airline grow its fleet to 600 aircraft with the delivery of more efficient new technology 737-8200 “Gamechanger” aircraft, which carry 4% more passengers while burning 16% less fuel and emitting 40% less noise.

Construction of the new facility will commence in Q4 of 2023 with aircraft maintenance operations planned to start in Q2 2025.

Ryanair CEO, Eddie Wilson, said:

“As Ireland’s No.1 airline, we are delighted to announce our plans to invest a further €40 million in Dublin which will see significant expansion of our Dublin maintenance base and will create a further 200 highly paid jobs for engineers and mechanics. This facility will be state of the art and one of the most environmentally friendly hangars in Europe and will facilitate the maintenance of our growing fleet.

Ryanair is the ‘go-to’ airline for highly skilled engineering jobs with our industry-leading rosters for engineers and the opportunity to work with the biggest operator of Boeing 737s in Europe. We are pleased to announce the expansion of Ryanair maintenance in Ireland as Ryanair continues to grow to over 600 aircraft and 225 million passengers by 2026.”

17 April 2023