Ryanair announces new base in Riga for Winter ‘21 with two based aircraft and 16 new routes

Ryanair today (28 Apr) announced a new base opening in Riga, Latvia, with two based aircraft, 95 departing flights per week and 30 routes in total, including 16 new routes connecting Riga to a host of international destinations across Europe from October ’21.

This new base represents a $200m investment and will deliver increased connectivity to the region, playing a key role in the recovery of jobs and the local economy.

Ryanair’s Riga Winter ’21 schedule will deliver:

Two based aircraft (a $200m investment) – creating 60 direct jobs

95 departing flights per week

30 routes in total

16 new routes to Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine and UK*

Latvian consumers and tourists can now plan their winter getaway – as far out as March ’22 – on even lower fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair’s zero change fee should plans change. To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just €19.99 for travel until the end of March 2022, which must be booked by midnight Saturday (1st May) on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Commercial Director, Jason McGuinness, said:

“We are delighted to announce the opening of a new base in Riga, which will support economic recovery as well as international connectivity, delivering 16 new routes (30 in total) from the end of October. This is a significant announcement for the Ryanair Group and a great boost for Buzz in Latvia with the creation of these 60 jobs.

Efficient operations and competitive airport charges provide the foundation from which Ryanair can deliver long-term traffic growth and increased connectivity. We have worked closely with Riga airport to secure this growth and improve the services for those that live, work or wish to visit the region. At a time when other airlines are reducing their workforce, we’re delighted to be making further investments in both our people and in airports throughout Europe and look forward to commencing the recruitment for these roles very soon.

These new routes provide our Latvian consumers with even greater choice, connecting them to a host of international destinations including Budapest, Malaga, Palermo and Paris Beauvais, as Riga welcomes tourists from 17 countries from this winter. Mindful that Covid restrictions change regularly, customers can now book flights for a well-deserved break knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so up to two times with a zero-change fee until the end of October 2021.

To celebrate, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from €19.99 for travel until the end of March 2022, which must be booked by midnight Saturday, 1st May. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out”.

28 April 2021