Ryanair announces new base at Treviso (Venice), with 2 based aircraft and 18 new routes

Increased connectivity to the Veneto region in 2021

Ryanair today (4th December) launched its new base at Venice Treviso, which will open on the 30th March 2021, with 2 based aircraft – an investment of $200m – and 45 routes connecting Venice Treviso both domestically & internationally to over 20 countries across Europe.

Ryanair will deliver increased connectivity with the Veneto region across its 3 airports of Venice Marco Polo, Verona and Venice Treviso, with 60 routes in total, that will deliver over 3m customers p.a. and support over 2,000 jobs*.

Ryanair’s Veneto Region S21 will deliver:

• New Venice Treviso base from the 30th March 2021

• 2 airports – Venice Marco Polo and Verona, with improved service

• Tot. 60 routes -15 domestic / 45 international

• Tot. 18 new routes**

• Over 20 countries connected

• 60 new direct jobs

• Over 2,000 indirect jobs*

S21 in Venice Treviso:

• 2 based aircraft ($200m investment) from 30th March 2021

• 45 routes S21 (6 domestic / 39 international),

• 18 new** (3 domestic, 15 international), including leisure and business routes such as Alghero, Alicante, Frankfurt-Hahn, Paphos, Pescara, Riga, Tel Aviv, Thessaloniki, Trapani.

S21 in Venice Marco Polo:

• Tot. 6 routes S21 (4 domestic / 2 international),

• Increased frequencies on 3 routes, including Barcelona (up to 10pw), London Stansted (up to 19pw) and Palermo (up to 12pw).

S21 in Verona:

• Tot. 9 routes S21 (5 domestic / 4 international),

• Increased frequencies on 2 routes, including Birmingham (up to 2pw) and Cagliari (up to 4pw).

To celebrate the opening of its first base in the Veneto region, Ryanair has launched a seat sale for flights to/from Venice Treviso, Venice Marco Polo and Verona, with fares available from just €24.99, for travel from April to October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Monday (7th December) only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s CEO, Eddie Wilson said:

“We are delighted to launch our 15th Italian base which represents a $200 million investment at Ryanair’s Venice Treviso Airport.

We have a strong affiliation to Venice Treviso, since Ryanair’s first-ever flight to Italy in 1998 was from London Stansted to Venice Treviso. Italy is one of Ryanair’s biggest markets and we want to continue to support the economic recovery as well as regional & international connectivity across the country.

We are delighted to conclude this long-term investment with SAVE Group in developing connections to the Veneto Region based on efficient operations and competitive airport charges, paving the way for traffic growth and new routes at Ryanair’s 15th Italian base.

With the recent encouraging news that vaccines will soon be available, we are pleased to continue delivering growth to the region despite the current challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic but we need to start now on the road to recovery. To celebrate the launch of our new Venice Treviso base, we are launching an unmissable seat sale, with prices starting at €24.99 for travel to/from Venice Treviso, Venice Marco Polo and Verona, from April to October 2021, available until midnight Monday (7th December). Having just extended the waiving of our flight change fee, any customers that have to change their December or January flights, can make changes to their booking without incurring a flight change fee, up to 30th September 2021. A much-deserved getaway is only a click away so to avoid disappointment, we advise customers to act fast and book directly on www.ryanair.com before these amazing low fares are snapped up!”

04 Dec 2020