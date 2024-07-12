Ryanair announces major expansion in Calabria following tax abolition, including routes from Lamezia Terme and Reggio Calabria to Charleroi

Ryanair is thrilled to respond to the Calabrian region’s forward-thinking and innovative decision to abolish the Italian State’s Municipal/Tourist Tax with today’s (11 July) announcement. This strategic move will see the addition of an extra Boeing B737-800 at Reggio Calabria and Lamezia Terme (US$200m investment), and the introduction of new routes across all three Calabrian Airports (Lamezia Terme, Crotone, and Reggio Calabria).
Ryanair’s Expansion
- New Aircraft: 4 Boeing 737-800 (2 at Reggio Calabria, 2 at Lamezia Terme)
- Investment: $400 million
- Growth: 50% increase to 1 million passengers annually
- New Routes: 15 additional routes across Lamezia Terme, Reggio Calabria, and Crotone
- Jobs: Supporting over 1,200 jobs in the region
Immediate Impact
- Winter 2024: 82% growth compared to Winter 2023
- New Routes for Winter 2024: 11 new routes including London Stansted, Brussels South Charleroi, Milano Malpensa, and more
- Summer 2025: 4 new routes from Lamezia Terme to Trieste, Madrid, Wroclaw, and Bucharest
Strategic Context
- Municipal Tax Abolished: Led by President Roberto Occhiuto
- Connectivity Boost: Enhanced regional connectivity and lower fares
Ryanair’s Call to Action
- Encourages other Italian regions, especially Sicily and Sardinia, to abolish the municipal tax to boost tourism and connectivity.
Statements
- Eddie Wilson, Ryanair CEO: Praised the tax abolition and outlined the benefits for Calabria, including economic growth and improved connectivity.
- President Roberto Occhiuto: Highlighted the region’s efforts to increase tourism and economic development through improved accessibility and partnerships.
- Marco Franchini, SACAL Airport CEO: Emphasised the historic decision and its role in transforming Calabria’s airport system into a key economic driver.