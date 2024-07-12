Ryanair announces major expansion in Calabria following tax abolition, including routes from Lamezia Terme and Reggio Calabria to Charleroi

Ryanair is thrilled to respond to the Calabrian region’s forward-thinking and innovative decision to abolish the Italian State’s Municipal/Tourist Tax with today’s (11 July) announcement. This strategic move will see the addition of an extra Boeing B737-800 at Reggio Calabria and Lamezia Terme (US$200m investment), and the introduction of new routes across all three Calabrian Airports (Lamezia Terme, Crotone, and Reggio Calabria).

Ryanair’s Expansion

New Aircraft: 4 Boeing 737-800 (2 at Reggio Calabria, 2 at Lamezia Terme)

4 Boeing 737-800 (2 at Reggio Calabria, 2 at Lamezia Terme) Investment: $400 million

$400 million Growth: 50% increase to 1 million passengers annually

50% increase to 1 million passengers annually New Routes: 15 additional routes across Lamezia Terme, Reggio Calabria, and Crotone

15 additional routes across Lamezia Terme, Reggio Calabria, and Crotone Jobs: Supporting over 1,200 jobs in the region

Immediate Impact

Winter 2024: 82% growth compared to Winter 2023

82% growth compared to Winter 2023 New Routes for Winter 2024: 11 new routes including London Stansted, Brussels South Charleroi, Milano Malpensa, and more

11 new routes including London Stansted, Brussels South Charleroi, Milano Malpensa, and more Summer 2025: 4 new routes from Lamezia Terme to Trieste, Madrid, Wroclaw, and Bucharest

Strategic Context

Municipal Tax Abolished: Led by President Roberto Occhiuto

Led by President Roberto Occhiuto Connectivity Boost: Enhanced regional connectivity and lower fares

Ryanair’s Call to Action

Encourages other Italian regions, especially Sicily and Sardinia, to abolish the municipal tax to boost tourism and connectivity.

Statements

Eddie Wilson, Ryanair CEO: Praised the tax abolition and outlined the benefits for Calabria, including economic growth and improved connectivity.

Praised the tax abolition and outlined the benefits for Calabria, including economic growth and improved connectivity. President Roberto Occhiuto: Highlighted the region’s efforts to increase tourism and economic development through improved accessibility and partnerships.

Highlighted the region’s efforts to increase tourism and economic development through improved accessibility and partnerships. Marco Franchini, SACAL Airport CEO: Emphasised the historic decision and its role in transforming Calabria’s airport system into a key economic driver.