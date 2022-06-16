Ryanair announces largest ever flight schedule from Lodz for Winter 2022/2023, including new route to Brussels South Charleroi

3 new routes (5 in total), and over 25 flights weekly

Ryanair on June 15 announced the largest winter flight schedule in history from ?ód?, including 3 new routes to Alicante, Brussels Charleroi and Milan Bergamo. Ryanair is increasing travel options for its customers by offering more than 25 flights a week during the winter season 2022/2023. Ryanair will also increase the level of inbound and outbound traffic to/from Poland and Lódz.

Ryanair is rebuilding air traffic from the Covid-19 pandemic on its route network, primarily by offering cheap flights, which is undoubtedly influenced by competitive airport charges. While traditional high-cost airlines continue to cut their offerings despite receiving billions of euros in public aid, Ryanair is expanding its fleet with 210 new, most environmentally-efficient Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 aircraft (4% more seats, 16% less fuel consumption, noise emissions lower by 40%).

In Lodz, Ray Kelliher, Ryanair’s Network Development Director, said:

“Ryanair, the # 1 airline in Poland and Europe, is pleased to announce the largest ever flight schedule to Lódz this winter, offering more than 25 flights a week on 5 routes, including 3 new ones to major European cities like Alicante, Brussels and Milan.

This summer, Ryanair will also operate charter flights to Antalya and Heraklion twice a week via the Polish airline Buzz. We appreciate the hard work of the Airport in Lódz and the City of Lódz in creating this exciting network of connections, which we would like to look forward to developing in the coming seasons.

In order to encourage people to travel to/from Lódz at the lowest possible prices this winter, we are launching a special promotion for flights starting from PLN 89 for travel from October 2022 to January 2023. Reservations at promotional prices must be made by Friday, June 17, at midnight.”

Micha? Kaczmarzyk, CEO of Buzz, an airline within the Ryanair Group, said:

“The Ryanair Group is increasing its presence in Lódz, not only thanks to the huge increase in flight schedules this summer and the coming winter, but also through recruiting and training pilots through the Ryanair Mentoring Program, implemented in cooperation with Bartolini Air. It is the only such pilot program of Ryanair in Central and Eastern Europe and the fastest way to obtain a pilot license in Poland and start a career in this profession”.

Dr Anna Midera, President of the Airport in Lódz: “Each signal showing that we are returning to the development path, especially after the pandemic and changes resulting from the conflict in Ukraine, is particularly important. I am glad that Ryanair’s development in Poland includes Lódz and Central Poland.

I have been managing the Lódz airport for 5 years. The good climate of cooperation with the city and the business environment meant that we are taken into account in the traffic development plans. The more so that in less than a year, Lódz will become the aviation capital of Poland and Europe – the site of the largest European forum for the development of air traffic – Routes Europe 2023.”

SCHEDULE OF FLIGHTS FROM LODZ FOR WINTER 2022/2023

Alicante – NEW ROUTE twice weekly

Brussels Charleroi – NEW ROUTE twice weekly

Dublin twice weekly

London Stansted 5 times weekly

Milan Bergamo – NEW ROUTE 3 times weekly