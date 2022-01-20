Ryanair announces largest-ever Dublin schedule: 33 based aircraft, 120 destinations

120 destinations & over 900 flights per week

Driving tourism recovery, jobs and connectivity

Ryanair today (20th Jan) announced its largest-ever summer schedule from Dublin Airport, with 120 destinations and over 900 weekly flights available for its Irish customers this summer. This record-breaking schedule includes fantastic sun getaways to Spain, Portugal, Italy, including Sardinia & Sicily as well as exciting destinations in the Greek islands, Croatia and regional France.

Ryanair will also increase its investment with the basing of a 33rd aircraft at Dublin Airport this summer, representing a further $100m investment and bringing its total investment at Dublin Airport to $3.3bn. Ryanair also confirmed today that it will create 30 direct jobs as a result of this additional aircraft based in Dublin.

With an additional 22 routes compared with Summer 2019 and over 900 flights departing to over 120 destinations every week, this increased connectivity will deliver much needed inbound tourism while also giving Irish holidaymakers an abundance of travel choices to top European destinations like Spain, Italy, Greece, Croatia and Portugal.

After 2 years of stop\start ineffective travel restrictions, the daa has finally been given the tools to incentivise travel with its Traffic Recovery Support Scheme (TRSS) which was recommended by the Aviation Task Force in their report of July 2020.

This investment by Ryanair in its largest-ever Dublin schedule is a direct result of the recently launched Traffic Recovery Scheme by the daa. With many airlines cutting capacity and routes this summer, Ireland must lower access costs as it competes with regions and airports in other EU countries for a diminished pool of airline carriers in Europe which will shrink total short-haul seats in Europe by up to 15% this summer. Ryanair is the only airline in Europe adding capacity in significant volume with the delivery of 67 new Gamechanger Aircraft (delivering -40% noise emissions, -16% fuel emissions, +4% seats) before the start of summer 2022. If Ireland is to hold on to this capacity and connectivity then the TRSS scheme must at a minimum be extended by the Government into the winter ‘22/23 season to ensure that Irish inbound tourism, particularly post-summer, secures the capacity, connectivity and tourists which are vital to the growth of the Irish economy.

To celebrate this exciting announcement, Ryanair has launched a limited-time seat sale with fares available from just €29.99 for travel until the end of June 2022 and if your plans change so can your booking, with our zero-change fee offer. These fares are sure to be snapped up quickly, so make sure to log onto Ryanair.com before midnight Sunday, 23rd January and make up for the lost summers of 2020 and 2021 with a well-deserved summer getaway.

Ryanair DAC’s CEO, Eddie Wilson, said:

“We are pleased to announce our largest ever flight schedule at Dublin Airport this summer. This extensive programme will see Ryanair operate over 900 weekly flights to over 120 destinations, giving inbound tourism a much-needed boost while also giving Irish consumers the widest choice of great destinations this summer.

After 2 years of stop\start ineffective travel restrictions, the daa has finally been given the tools to incentivise travel with its Traffic Recovery Support Scheme (TRSS) which was recommended by the Aviation Task Force to Government in their report of July 2020. This scheme gives Ryanair the confidence to invest in our largest ever summer schedule and largest number of based aircraft at Dublin Airport. The daa TRSS scheme will ensure airport charges are competitively priced vs. other EU countries this summer, and Ryanair have responded by launching its largest-ever investment in aircraft, connections and jobs at Dublin Airport. With many airlines cutting routes and jobs, it is important that Ireland’s airport charges remain competitive vs. other EU countries and regions so that this investment can be maintained in this period of recovery and it is vital that this Traffic Recovery Scheme is extended into winter ’22/23 to keep that investment and connectivity in Ireland.

To celebrate today’s announcement of our largest ever summer schedule of over 120 routes to the beaches of Spain, Portugal, Italy and its regions including Sardinia and Sicily, Croatia, France, Cyprus and the Greek islands, we have launched a seat sale with fares from just €29.99 for travel until the end of June 2022, which must be booked by midnight Sunday, 23rd January, and if your plans change so can your booking, with our zero change fee offer. With airfares likely to increase this summer due to reduced industry capacity, we encourage all customers to book early and scoop up these lower fares on Ryanair.com.”

daa’s CEO, Dalton Philips, said:

“Government funding announced in Budget 2022 has allowed daa to offer additional attractive incentives to our airline partners to rebuild international connectivity from Dublin Airport and this investment by Ryanair for the busy summer season ahead is testament to that.”

20 Jan 2022