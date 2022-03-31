Ryanair announces flights from Brussels Charleroi, Dublin & London Stansted to Lapland for Winter ‘22

Christmas talk already? Surely an April Fools… Nope, just low fares to Lapland from November

Ryanair, Santa’s favourite airline, has today (31st March) announced flights from Brussels South Charleroi, Dublin and London Stansted to Rovaniemi – Lapland on sale now at Ryanair.com. With two weekly flights from Both Brussels and Dublin and four weekly flights from Stansted, starting on 30 October, it’s the perfect opportunity to take the trip of a lifetime to the ultimate land of festive cheer.

Located in Finland’s northernmost region, Lapland is a stunning location filled with magical experiences that kids (big and small) will never forget. Experience a sleigh ride with a real-life reindeer, swap dog walking for husky sledding, stay in a cosy log cabin, see the Northern Lights and last but not least, meet the main man himself together with his team of elves and reindeer.

While sunny beaches and tropical tans are widely on the minds, there’s no better time to beat the flock and book a once in a lifetime trip to Lapland to celebrate Christmas in style.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Digital, Comms and Christmas Cheer, Dara Brady, said:

“It’s never too early to talk about Christmas, so we’re delighted to announce the launch of our Rovaniemi routes as part of our Irish winter 2022/2023 schedule.

Bring some joy to your little ones this winter with a surprise trip to the home of Christmas magic. With low fares available on Ryanair.com, put a trip to Lapland on the Christmas list this year for an experience the family will never forget.”