Ryanair announces Dublin to Lapland flights for winter 2023

Ryanair has unveiled its winter 2023 schedule for flights from Dublin to Rovaniemi. The service, starting on October 30, will operate four times a week, offering travellers the chance to experience the enchanting winter wonderland of Lapland.

Lapland, located in Finland’s northernmost region, offers a magical experience for people of all ages. Visitors can enjoy sleigh rides with real reindeer, husky sledging through snow-covered forests, stay in cosy log cabins, witness the mesmerising Northern Lights, and even meet Santa Claus alongside his team of elves and reindeer.

While most holidaymakers are focused on sunny beach getaways and summer city breaks, now is the perfect time to plan ahead for a winter adventure. Ryanair’s flights to Lapland are expected to be in high demand, and travellers are encouraged to secure their seats early by booking on Ryanair’s website.

The airline’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, emphasised the joy and magical experiences that await families and individuals, making Lapland an ideal destination for a once-in-a-lifetime trip during the winter season.