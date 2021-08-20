Ryanair and Wizz air expand further at Stockholm Arlanda, Göteborg Landvetter and Malmö Airport (Sweden)

Ryanair continues to invest in the Swedish market by adding more destinations to Stockholm Arlanda and Göteborg Landvetter. A new route to Barcelona premiere in conjunction with the opening of the new base and close to twenty-five new routes at Stockholm Arlanda Airport later this autumn. At the same time, the Irish low-cost carrier continues to expand also at Göteborg Landvetter Airport with additional routes for the autumn, now adding Kaunas in Lithuania. Wizz Air continues to expand its network at Malmö Airport and increases service with a route to Sarajevo.

Ryanair will start flying to Stockholm Arlanda Airport during the winter season 2021 when it will open a base. With the addition of Barcelona, it will involve close to twenty-five European destinations launched by the end of October or the beginning of November. In conjunction with the set-up of operations, Ryanair will also launch domestic service in Sweden for the first time, to Gothenburg and Malmö from Stockholm Arlanda.

Ryanair continues to expand its network also at Göteborg Landvetter. In addition to the planned new domestic route to Stockholm in autumn, the airline is at the same time launching service to Riga and Billund and now adding also Lithuania’s second city, Kaunas.

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air also see more opportunities in the Swedish market and are increasing their service with a new route to Sarajevo from Malmö Airport this winter, starting before Christmas.

– It’s rewarding that both Ryanair and Wizz air continue to expand in Sweden. That Ryanair chooses to add more destinations to the large number of routes they are opening this autumn at both Stockholm Arlanda and Göteborg Landvetter, and that Wizz Air chooses to launch another new route so shortly after they started operations to Banja Luca – shows a clear demand for travel, and is really a sign of the Swedish market’s strong position, says Elizabeth Axtelius, Director Aviation Business at Swedavia Airports.

Even though travel is still strongly affected by the pandemic, the demand for flights continues to recover. In July, for the first time since February 2020, Swedavia’s airports had over one million passengers in a single month. At Stockholm Arlanda Airport, passenger volume increased nearly 180 per cent compared to July 2020, at Göteborg Landvetter Airport there was an overall increase in traffic of 255 per cent and at Malmö Airport over 190 per cent.

The EU’s new digital Covid travel certificate creates conditions for smoother travel as control procedures can be further harmonised for travel within the EU.

Ryanair will serve the Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN) – Barcelona El Prat Airport (BCN) route three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays starting November 2, 2021.

Ryanair will serve the Göteborg Landvetter Airport (GOT) – Kaunas International Airport (KUN) route twice a week on Mondays and Fridays starting November 2, 2021.

Wizz Air will serve the Malmö Airport (MMX) – Sarajevo International Airport (SJJ) route three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays starting December 14, 2021.

20 August 2021 13:44

Source: Swedavia