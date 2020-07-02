Ryanair and UK pilot union BALPA agree on 20% pay cuts to save UK jobs

Ryanair today (2 July) welcomed BALPA’s acceptance for UK Pilots of a 4-year agreement, which includes a 20% pay reduction restored over 4 years, along with productivity improvements on rosters, flexible working patterns and annual leave to minimise UK Pilot job losses. This agreement gives Ryanair a framework to flex its operation during the Covid-19 crisis and a pathway to recovery when the business returns to normal in the years ahead.

Ryanair welcomes this week’s confirmation that the BALPA agreement was overwhelmingly accepted by 96% of Ryanair’s UK Pilots on a turnout of 90% which demonstrates that Ryanair Pilots are willing to work with the company during the Covid-19 crisis where Ryanair will carry 50% less traffic, at significantly lower fares for the foreseeable future.

Ryanair’s CEO Eddie Wilson said:

“We welcome this week’s result that 96% of BALPA members have voted in favour of a 4-year agreement on 20% pay cuts and productivity improvements on rosters and flexible working patterns to save the maximum number of UK Pilot jobs. The strength of this vote demonstrates the commitment from our pilots in the UK to work with Ryanair as we work our way through this crisis over the next number of years”.

