Ryanair and TUI forge partnership, ensuring transparent pricing and direct access for customers

Ryanair, Europe’s leading low-cost airline, has announced a new collaboration with travel giant TUI, allowing TUI to include Ryanair flights, seats, and bags in their holiday packages.

A key condition of the deal is that TUI must not overcharge customers for Ryanair products, ensuring full price transparency. Furthermore, TUI customers will benefit from accurate contact and payment information provided to Ryanair, granting direct access to their myRyanair accounts and receiving essential flight details via email.

This partnership distinguishes TUI from unauthorised online travel agency (OTA) pirates, known for deceptive practices and hidden mark-ups. TUI customers can now access Ryanair’s real low prices without additional charges, enjoy flexible payment plans, and ATOL protection. Additionally, they are exempt from Ryanair’s customer verification process, contrasting with unapproved OTA pirates’ customers.

TUI joins loveholidays and Kiwi as Ryanair’s approved OTA partners, emphasising the potential for transparent collaboration between airlines and OTAs. The partnership aligns with Ryanair’s commitment to combat scams and deceptive practices within the industry.

Dara Brady, spokesperson for Ryanair, stated, “This deal separates TUI from the OTA Pirates who continue to dupe and scam consumers by unlawfully screenscraping Ryanair’s website and mis-selling our flights with egregious hidden mark-ups and overcharges.”

Peter Krüger, Chief Strategy Officer & CEO Holiday Experiences at TUI Group, expressed, “The cooperation with Ryanair will now further expand the range of dynamically packaged TUI holidays and at the same time achieve a further milestone in digitalisation.”

David Schelp, CEO Markets & Airlines at TUI Group, added, “The agreement we have now reached will create more travel options for our guests than ever before.“