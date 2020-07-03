Ryanair and its Irish pilots agree on 20% pay cuts to save Irish pilot jobs

Ryanair today (3 July) welcomed acceptance by 100% of its Irish Pilots of a 4-year agreement which includes a 20% pay reduction, restored over 4 years, along with productivity improvements on rosters, flexible working patterns and annual leave to minimise Irish Pilot job losses. This agreement gives Ryanair a framework to flex its operation during the Covid-19 crisis and a pathway to recovery when the business returns to normal in the years ahead.

Earlier this week BALPA and Ryanair UK pilots accepted a similar deal to save jobs also with 20% pay cuts and productivity improvements.

Ryanair has also signed agreements with the Fórsa union for our Irish based cabin crew and the UNITE union for our UK cabin crew on up to 10% pay reductions, fully restored over 4 years as well as productivity improvements to save jobs. These cabin crew agreements are currently out to ballot.

These agreements demonstrate that Ryanair Pilots wish to work with the airline during the Covid-19 crisis where Ryanair will carry 50% less traffic, at significantly lower fares for the foreseeable future.

Ryanair’s CEO Eddie Wilson said:

“We welcome this week’s results in both Ireland and the UK of acceptance of a 4-year agreement on 20% pay cuts and productivity improvements on rosters and flexible working patterns to save the maximum number of Irish and UK Pilot jobs. The strength of this acceptance demonstrates the commitment from our pilots in Ireland and the UK to work with Ryanair as we work our way through this crisis over the next number of years”.

