Ryanair allegedly made abusive use of temporary unemployment in Belgium, staff asked to reimburse up to 6000 euros

Ryanair employees in Belgium are facing substantial repayment demands from Onem, the National Employment Office, due to alleged misuse of temporary unemployment benefits.

Onem claims that Ryanair wrongly requested temporary unemployment benefits for days that were not related to COVID-19 pandemic-related absences between April 1, 2020, and May 31, 2022. The amounts to be repaid are significant, with some employees facing bills of several thousand euros, and one pilot is asked to repay nearly 6,000 euros.

Ryanair’s Belgian staff lacks pay slips, which further complicates the situation. Onem also criticises Ryanair for using independent personnel for flights that should have been conducted by employed personnel.

The dispute has resulted in threats of legal action against Onem and adds to the ongoing social cases against Ryanair in Belgium, including issues related to unpaid social contributions and illegal postings of workers.