Ryanair adds third domestic route in Sweden

Continued investment in Swedish domestic air travel from Ryanair – Airline to launch service to Skellefteå from Arlanda in conjunction with the winter programme

The Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair continues to see further opportunities in the Swedish market and is expanding its range of destinations on offer with the addition of a domestic route from Stockholm this autumn. It will be Ryanair’s third domestic route in Sweden out of a total of 23 new routes.

Ryanair continues its expansion in Sweden and at Stockholm Arlanda Airport. In May, the Irish low-cost carrier announced its plan to open a base initially with two aircraft and some twenty routes to European destinations as well as domestic service to Gothenburg and Malmö. It is now adding another domestic route, to Skellefteå, in early December.

“Swedavia welcomes Ryanair’s continued investment in Sweden and in the domestic service that is so important for growth all across the country. We are naturally extremely pleased about the total of 23 new routes, three of them domestic, that the carrier is launching at its new base at Arlanda this autumn and look forward to continued good collaboration and development of the Swedish market,” says Elizabeth Axtelius, Director Aviation Business at Swedavia.

The route Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN) – Skellefteå Airport (SFT) will be served twice weekly beginning December 3, 2021.

Swedavia press release – 17 September 2021 06:00