Ryanair adds Salzburg-Alicante route for Summer 2025, pushes for tax reform

Ryanair has announced an exciting addition to its Summer 2025 schedule: a brand-new route connecting Salzburg to Alicante. Starting in May, travellers from Salzburg will enjoy four weekly flights to the sunny Spanish city, offering more affordable choices for Mediterranean getaways.

A Boost for Austrian Travel

This new route is part of Ryanair’s ongoing commitment to expanding its Austrian network. However, the airline has also taken the opportunity to urge the Austrian government to abolish the €12 air traffic tax, which it argues hampers growth and keeps Austria behind other European countries in recovering pre-pandemic traffic levels. By following the example of Italy and Sweden, Ryanair says Austria could become more competitive, attract new routes, and stimulate its tourism sector.

What They’re Saying

Andreas Gruber, Ryanair :

“We’re thrilled to add Alicante to our Salzburg schedule for summer 2025, bringing even more low-cost options to Austrian travellers. However, we urge the government to eliminate the €12 air traffic tax, which holds back growth and limits the country’s potential as a major travel hub. Ryanair is ready to expand even further if these barriers are removed.”

“Ryanair has been a trusted partner of Salzburg Airport since 2001, and this new route to Alicante highlights their continued commitment. It’s a fantastic addition to our Mediterranean destinations, supporting both tourism and business in Salzburg and beyond.”