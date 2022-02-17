Ryanair adds routes from Santiago de Compostela to Brussels South Charleroi and Paris Beauvais

Ryanair grows in Santiago with new international routes at the same time that it negotiates with Vigo

The “low cost” opens two more destinations and reaches its historical maximum of flights abroad from Lavacolla the same year that it negotiates with the Vigo City Council

Ryanair grows again in Galicia. But not in Vigo, from where it only operates to Barcelona four days a week, but in Lavacolla Airport (Santiago de Compostela). And it does so, curiously, with several of the international routes that it has been negotiating with the Vigo City Council for months.

The Irish low-cost has just put up for sale on its website for this year’s summer season (March to November) the international connections to Brussels (Charleroi) and Paris (Beauvais).

Vigo will have international flights again from November

In addition to Brussels, the Vigo City Council will include London in the public tender (a route that Ryanair already operates from Santiago). A third destination will have to be chosen by the companies that present themselves between Düsseldorf, Amsterdam or Dublin. None of these three connections is currently operated from Santiago.

Record of international routes in Santiago

This movement of Ryanair in Lavacolla is historic since it will have the largest number of international routes since it landed for the first time in Santiago in 2004 with the support of subsidies from the Xunta de Galicia: 8. Curiously, it takes place in the same year in which he is negotiating with the Vigo City Council his return to Vigo airport.

But it is not only curious that Ryanair now opens in Santiago the flights that Vigo pursues to Brussels and Paris, but in recent months it has also launched in Lavacolla two of the connections that were successful in Vigo’s Peinador Airport during the three years that the low cost operated in the olive terminal: Bologna and Edinburgh.

In addition to Paris, Brussels, London, Bologna and Edinburgh, Ryanair also operates international flights from Lavacolla to Frankfurt, Memmingen (Germany) and Milan (Italy).

Source: Faro de Vigo