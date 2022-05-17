Ryanair adds extra flights from Dublin to Marseille for the Heineken Cup 2022 final (rugby)

Ryanair added extra flights to accommodate Leinster fans travelling to Marseille for this year’s Heineken Cup final against La Rochelle in Stade Vélodrome on Saturday, 28th May.

To support pent up demand, Ryanair has added extra flights from Dublin to/from Marseille on 27th and 29th May – where the 2022 winners will be crowned.

Seats are selling fast already, so Ryanair urges Leinster fans to book now to avoid disappointment.

RYANAIR’S HEINEKEN CUP EXTRAS

DATE FROM TIME 27 May Dublin – Marseille 08:00 29 May Marseille – Dublin 21:30

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady, said:

“We are delighted to add extra flights from Dublin to Marseille to accommodate rugby fans travelling to Stade Vélodrome as Leinster takes on Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle side in the Heineken Cup final.

Seats are selling fast so fans are urged to log onto the Ryanair.com website/app and book their trip to the Heineken Cup final with the hope of watching Leinster become European champions.”