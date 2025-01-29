Ryanair adds 7 new London Stansted routes for Summer 2025, urges UK to scrap APD

Ryanair has announced its London Summer 2025 schedule, featuring 206 routes and seven new destinations from Stansted: Bodrum, Clermont-Ferrand, Dalaman, Münster, Lübeck, Linz & Reggio Calabria

The airline will also increase frequencies on 30 existing routes, including flights to Gdansk, Ibiza, Malaga, Milan, Rome, Turin, and Valencia. To support this expansion, Ryanair is basing one additional Boeing 737 at Stansted, a $100 million investment, bringing its London fleet to 56 aircraft and creating 30 new jobs for pilots, cabin crew, and engineers.

Ryanair Slams UK’s APD Tax Increase

Despite Ryanair’s growth, CEO Michael O’Leary criticised the UK Government’s planned £2 increase in Air Passenger Duty (APD) from 2026, arguing it harms regional airports and tourism while making the UK less competitive than countries like Sweden, Spain, and Italy, which are reducing aviation taxes.

O’Leary’s Message to Chancellor Rachel Reeves

Scrap APD to boost UK travel, tourism, and economic growth.

to boost UK travel, tourism, and economic growth. Stop focusing on Heathrow expansion, which won’t materialise for at least a decade.

Learn from EU nations cutting aviation taxes and attracting more passengers.

O’Leary warned that without immediate APD reform, the UK risks losing millions of visitors to other European destinations offering lower travel costs.