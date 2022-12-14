Ryanair adds 4th plane and 4 new routes (31 in total) at base in Weeze, Germany, in Summer 2023

Ryanair today (14 December) announced its new summer 2023 flight schedule from Dusseldorf Weeze with 31 routes, including 4 new routes to exciting destinations such as Asturias, Milan Bergamo, Pula and Reus. With the addition of a fourth based aircraft, representing a $400 million investment for the Dusseldorf Weeze region, this flight plan offers a wide range of sunny hotspots and city break destinations for Ryanair customers in the Lower Rhine region, as well as increased frequencies on popular routes such as Agadir, Faro, Malaga, Trapani and Zadar.

Ryanair’s summer flight schedule 2023 for Düsseldorf Weeze offers:

– 1 new based aircraft (4 total)

– $400 million investment

– 31 routes in total, including 4 new ones – Asturias, Milan, Pula and Reus

– Increased flight frequencies on 5 routes – Agadir, Faro, Malaga, Trapani and Zadar

– Over 190 weekly flights (+17% vs. S’22; +10% vs. S’19)

– Support for over 900 jobs

Ryanair continues to ensure more traffic, more growth and the lowest fares across Germany – especially at German regional airports like Düsseldorf Weeze, where costs remain competitive compared to the greedy larger airports that have diminished their appeal in Europe with increased airport charges. Ryanair will continue to invest in Germany and grow in the region, where airports not only offer lower fees, but also more efficient operations with shorter waiting times and fewer delays.

Dara Brady, Director of Marketing & Digital at Ryanair said:

“As Europe’s No. 1 airline, Ryanair is delighted to announce the deployment of a fourth aircraft ($400m total investment) alongside our new summer 2023 schedule of over 190 weekly flights on 31 routes, including four new routes to Asturias, Milan Bergamo, Pula and Reus , to announce.

Since opening the base 15 years ago, Ryanair has carried more than 24.5 million passengers, and almost 28 million since taking off from Düsseldorf-Weeze in 2003. Ryanair continues to grow, offering Düsseldorf-Weeze citizens/visitors greater choice and greater reliability with the cheapest fares to major European destinations while promoting inbound tourism to the region.

Efficient operations and competitive airport charges, necessary for traffic and tourism recovery, provide the foundation upon which Ryanair can achieve traffic growth and better connectivity. We have been working closely with our partners at Dusseldorf Weeze Airport to secure this growth and improve services, boosting inbound tourism in rural areas while offering our passengers short waiting times so they can reach their well-deserved summer holiday destinations on time while the nearby Dutch airports have ridiculously high fees and operate with massive delays.

To further celebrate this fantastic news, we are launching a seat sale with fares from just €29.99 for travel from April 2023 to October 2023, bookable on Ryanair.com by December 16th.”

dr Sebastian Papst, Managing Director of Airport Weeze, said:

“We are happy about the fourth Ryanair jet and also about the new destinations. This is good news for our airport, our region and for our German and Dutch guests.

Ryanair’s decision to significantly expand the range of flights next summer is also confirmation of the excellent work of our teams and the great potential of our airport. “