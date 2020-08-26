Ryanair adds 14 weekly flights to Faro, Portugal, after UK places the country on its safe list

Ryanair today (25 Aug) announced it would be strengthening its connection between the UK and Portugal over the coming weeks (11 Sept – 24 Oct) with 14 additional flights to Faro every week from 12 UK airports:

Increased Flights to Faro Flights Per Week Bournemouth 4 (+1) Bristol 6 (+1) Cardiff 3 (+1) Edinburgh 4 (+1) East Midlands Airport 8 (+1) Glasgow Prestwick 4 (+1) Liverpool 6 (+1) London Southend 3 (+1) Luton 5 (+1) Manchester 13 (+2) Newcastle 4 (+2) Stansted 15 (+1)

Following Portugal’s sharp decline in Covid cases and the UK’s announcement to place it on the list of countries UK holidaymakers can visit, there has never been a cheaper time to fly Ryanair.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady said:

“Ryanair is thrilled to strengthen the connection between the UK and sunny Faro over the coming weeks with 14 additional flights per week from 12 UK airports – making it easier than ever for UK holidaymakers to book that long-awaited trip in the sun.

To celebrate the UK’s decision to place Portugal on its ‘safe list’ of countries UK travellers can visit, we have extended our seat sale on flights to Portugal in September and October, with fares as low as £19.99 one way. To avail of these great fares customers must be quick and visit the Ryanair.com website to book their trip before midnight, Thursday, 27th August to avoid missing out.”