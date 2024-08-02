Ryanair achieves milestone with record July traffic

Ryanair Holdings plc announced today that it carried a record number of passengers in July 2024, marking a significant milestone for the airline. For the first time, Ryanair transported over 20 million guests in a single month.

July 2024 Traffic Highlights

In July 2024, Ryanair welcomed 20.2 million passengers, representing an 8% increase from the 18.7 million passengers carried in July 2023. The load factor remained steady at 96%, indicating high demand and efficient capacity management.

The airline operated more than 110,500 flights during the month, despite facing challenges. Notably, 651 flights were cancelled due to air traffic control (ATC) delays.

Yearly Growth and Performance

Looking at the rolling year figures, Ryanair’s growth trajectory remains robust. The airline carried 190.4 million passengers in the year leading up to July 2024, up 9% from the 175.3 million passengers in the previous year. The annual load factor remained consistent at 94%.

This consistent performance highlights Ryanair’s strong position in the market and its ability to attract and retain passengers through competitive pricing and extensive route options.

Conclusion

Ryanair’s achievement of carrying over 20 million passengers in a single month underscores its status as one of the leading airlines in Europe. The steady growth in passenger numbers and high load factors reflect Ryanair’s successful operational strategy and its resilience in the face of industry challenges.