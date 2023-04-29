Ryanair to cancel 220 flights over the 1st May bank holiday due to French ATC strike

Ryanair has announced that it will cancel 220 flights due to air traffic controller strikes in France, which will affect approximately 40,000 passengers over the May bank holiday weekend.

Ryanair’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, criticised the French authorities for their handling of the strikes, calling the impacts “completely unacceptable“. He also stated that Ryanair had e-mailed customers to inform them of flight cancellations and apologised to those affected.

The cancellations are due to ATC strikes in France, with Ryanair calling on authorities to cancel French flights instead of overflights to protect passengers travelling to other countries.

