  • Bart Noëth in Ryanair On 10 March 2022, 17:41

Ryanair ruthlessly mocks Chelsea FC after sanctions on Roman Abramovich were announced

The United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday announced sanctions against 7 oligarchs including Roman Abramovich and Oleg Deripaska over the aggressive Russian invasion in Ukraine. The Chelsea FC owner sees his assets frozen, a prohibition on transactions with UK individuals and businesses, a travel ban and transport sanctions imposed. His team will also be forbidden from spending more than £20.000 (€23.836) on any travel to away games. 

Imagine the Chelsea players on a Ryanair flight to a Champions League game, having to stay at a Premier Inn and having a £3 Tesco meal deal for their dinner,” a Twitter user wrote. Ryanair responded to the tweet: “That’s an entire season travel budget with Ryanair. @ChelseaFC, shall we put you in touch with group bookings?” the airline tweeted.

The tweet, however, won’t be that far from reality as next Champions League round, Chelsea FC plays close-by Lille LOSC (16 March 2022) but if the team qualifies for the next round and draws e.g. Real Madrid, Chelsea FC will have to budget its travel and accommodation, a commercial airline and a budget hotel seems the most logical.

Bart Noëth: Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.
