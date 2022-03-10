Ryanair ruthlessly mocks Chelsea FC after sanctions on Roman Abramovich were announced

The United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday announced sanctions against 7 oligarchs including Roman Abramovich and Oleg Deripaska over the aggressive Russian invasion in Ukraine. The Chelsea FC owner sees his assets frozen, a prohibition on transactions with UK individuals and businesses, a travel ban and transport sanctions imposed. His team will also be forbidden from spending more than £20.000 (€23.836) on any travel to away games.

“Imagine the Chelsea players on a Ryanair flight to a Champions League game, having to stay at a Premier Inn and having a £3 Tesco meal deal for their dinner,” a Twitter user wrote. Ryanair responded to the tweet: “That’s an entire season travel budget with Ryanair. @ChelseaFC, shall we put you in touch with group bookings?” the airline tweeted.

The tweet, however, won’t be that far from reality as next Champions League round, Chelsea FC plays close-by Lille LOSC (16 March 2022) but if the team qualifies for the next round and draws e.g. Real Madrid, Chelsea FC will have to budget its travel and accommodation, a commercial airline and a budget hotel seems the most logical.

That's an entire season travel budget with Ryanair.@ChelseaFC, shall admin put in touch with group bookings? #OfficalAirlineofFrozenAssets https://t.co/xsx62WPcPL — Ryanair (@Ryanair) March 10, 2022